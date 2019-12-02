SolarEdge started at Buy at Needham on bright outlook

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -0.2% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $102 price target at Needham, where analyst James Ricchiuti expects the solar power components company to benefit next year amid the "growing product roadmap and expanded supply chain outside of China."

Ricchiuti says SEDG has started to diversify its business into adjacent markets with growth potential, and he likes SEDG's long-term strategy of building a reputation as a premier smart energy company.

Also, Roth Capital maintains its Buy rating while trimming its SEDG stock price target to $100 from $105 following news that the company had one of its HD Wave patents revoked and two other claims dismissed.

While the news is "definitely a negative," the process is a "marathon and not a sprint," Shen says.

SEDG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.