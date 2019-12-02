NF Energy Saving to acquire Chongqing Guanzan Technology

NF Energy Saving (BIMI +27.4% ) entered into a legally binding MoU to acquire Chongqing Guanzan Technology, a Chinese medical device distributor, serving 200+ full-service specialty hospitals in Southwest China

The agreement is expected to set forth a purchase price of ~RMB 100M.

Pursuant to the MOU, Chongqing Guanzan will acquire 80% interest in Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical, a Chinese medical device distributor covering 3,000 pharmacies, 3,000+ clinics and 50 private & public hospitals nationwide.

Upon completion of the Chongqing Guanzan acquisition, Chongqing Guanzan and Shude Pharmaceutical are expected to share their distribution channels with BIMI and assist BIMI’s subsidiary Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy Chain with its retail store expansion and membership development in Southwest China.