Navidea prevails in litigation with lender; shares ahead 10%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB +9.5% ) is up on almost 50% higher volume in reaction to its announcement that an Ohio court has ruled in its favor in long-running lawsuit with lender Capital Royalty Partners (CRG).

The court ruled that CRG collected excess remedies over and above $66.0M and must pay NAVB ~$4.3M plus interest.

The dispute arose in May 2016 with CRG notified the company that it was in default on a May 2015 loan and was entitled to certain remedies. The company claimed that it was fraudulently induced to settle in 2017.