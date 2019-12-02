Major SCOTUS ruling on gun rights appears unlikely for now

The Supreme Court appears unlikely to issue a major ruling that would have implications on broadening Second Amendment rights based off the arguments and discussion heard today in D.C.

The fact that New York City already repealed the gun restriction law in question in the case, and with the New York State Legislature already passing a law to prohibit local governments in the state from enacting similar restrictions, the desire of the high court to step in seems minimal. Justice Neil Gorsuch was reported to be the most interested in keeping the case alive, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh was silent during the arguments today. Chief Justice John Roberts' questions seemed to indicate that he thinks the question is moot.

Going into today's SCOTUS arguments, there was some speculation that a ruling would set a precedent that would be significant for other second amendment cases. That type of ruling is still very possible in another gun case that the Supreme Court takes up down the road.