Expedia, TripAdvisor cut at Mizuho on Google risk

Mizuho trims its Expedia (EXPE -1.1% ) target by $15 to $100 and TripAdvisor (TRIP) by $5 to $35.

The firm cites rising competition from Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -1% ), which has negatively impacted online travel agency "organic search traffic in March, July and most recently in September."

Analyst James Lee expects the search engine traffic decline for Expedia to accelerate in Q4 while TRIP's traffic stabilizes. Mizuho does see "negative leading indicators" for TRIP's restaurants and attractions verticals.

Mizuho maintains Neutral ratings on Expedia and TripAdvisor. The average Sell Side ratings are Neutral for TRIP and Bullish for EXPE.