Apache crashes to 18-year lows after 'incredibly thin' Suriname well update

Apache (APA -12.1% ) is by far today's biggest loser on the S&P 500, plunging to its lowest levels since 2001 following a disappointing update of its first exploratory well in Block 58 offshore Suriname.

The update was a "negative for the stock," says SunTrust's Neal Dingmann, as APA did not discuss any production results from the first two tested Cretaceous targets and said it would drill an additional 700 meters to test a third target.

"While we appreciate the desire to test multiple play concepts given promotion of the vast potential of this block, releasing the first update without any color on the results of the first two tests will not be taken well by the market," says Tudor Pickering's analyst team, which describes APA's exploratory Suriname project as "among the most anticipated wells in the world."

APA's update was "incredibly thin," and going for a third zone could indicate that the first two were unsuccessful, says KeyBanc's Leo Mariani.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott already was a skeptic, assigning odds that the Maka-1 well would show no commercial oil resource or a low gas discovery at 80%.

"If there had been commercial hydrocarbons... detected with the initial well, we would have gotten that update from the company along with this release and there wouldn’t be any need to drill deeper," McDermott tells Bloomberg.