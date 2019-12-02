Apple still facing MacBook class action suit

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California rejects Apple's (AAPL -1% ) bid to throw out a class-action lawsuit related to the "butterfly" keyboards on MacBooks, which users say were prone to failure.

The suit claims Apple's troubleshooting program didn't provide an "effective fix" for the defects. Judge Davila says Apple has to face those claims or fully repay customers for out-of-pocket expenses during the repair process.

The case covers MacBook models from 2015 and later and MacBook Pros from 2016.

Last month, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Pro model with a "Magic" keyboard design, abandoning the butterfly style.