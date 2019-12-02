NextEra, Entergy break ground on Arkansas' largest solar energy project

NextEra Energy (NEE -1.1% ) and Entergy (ETR -0.3% ) say they have started construction of Arkansas' largest utility-scale solar energy project.

The companies say the Chicot Solar Energy Center, when complete, will be bigger than the Stuttgart Solar Energy Center, which came online in 2018 as the state's largest universal solar energy project.

The facility will feature 350K photovoltaic solar panels and have a capacity to generate 100 MW of electricity, or enough to power more than 18K homes; construction is expected to take 11 months.