MKM looks to WWE's 2020 upside

An update from MKM Partners on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is looking ahead to a bright 2020, highlighting multiple catalysts that have the company at a "financial inflection point."

One is a new five-year U.S. TV rights contract for Raw and SmackDown; and the company's biggest international deals start in Q1.

Meanwhile with multiple new initiatives in the coming year, WWE is "repositioned for a reacceleration in subscriber growth," and it should be able to more than double adjusted EBITDA next year, to more than $400M.

Sell-side analysts are Very Bullish on the stock, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. It has a Quant Rating of Bearish.