Thyssenkrupp works council calls for €1.5B investment in steel unit

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) needs to spend €1.5B ($1.7B) in its core steel business after years of underinvestment have resulted in a competitive disadvantage, according to the head of the company's works council.

The core business has been badly affected by overambitious cost-saving programs after failed investments in the Americas and three years of fruitless talks about a steel joint venture with Tata Steel, Tekin Nasikkol says ahead of a rally planned at the steel unit's Duisburg headquarters.

The comments come days after Union Investment, one of Thyssenkrupp's 10 biggest investors, raised pressure on management to present a turnaround plan for the steel unit or drop the business.