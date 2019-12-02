Coupa Software -1.2% despite beat-and-raise

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) -1.2% reports Q3 beats with subscription revenue up 49% Y/Y to $90.2M.

Q3 gross margin was 72.1% compared to the 71.3% consensus. Operating margin was 11.3% versus the 8.5% in last year's quarter.

Operating cash flow came in at $25.8M. FCF totaled $22.1M, up from $2.57M last year.

The Q4 outlook sees upside revenue of $101.5-102.5M with $91.5-92.5M in subscription revenue and upside EPS of $0.03-0.05.

The FY guidance raises the revenue view from $369-372M to $379.8-380.8M (consensus: $372.2M) with EPS of $0.34-0.37 (was: $0.11-16; consensus: $0.17).

