Santander promotes execs as Powell joins Wells

Reacting to the departure of Scott Powell to take over the chief operating officer's job at Wells Fargo, Santander Holdings USA (NYSE:SAN) has elevated a pair of execs to take his place.

The bank named Tim Wennes CEO of Santander U.S. and tapped Mahesh Aditya as CEO of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC). It also added Sarah Drwal as Santander U.S. and Santander Bank chief risk officer, replacing Aditya, and added Joan Carlos Alvarez to the SC board.

Wennes will also retain his role as CEO of Santander Bank, N.A.