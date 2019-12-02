Repsol pledges zero emissions by 2050, to write down €4.8B

In the most ambitious attempt yet by a major oil company to align itself with Paris climate goals, Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) pledges to lower its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.

Basing the value of its assets on prospects for oil and gas prices in line with the Paris Agreement will cause a post-tax impairment charge of €4.8B (~$5.3B) in 2019, the company says, adding that the charge will not affect cash flow or shareholder remuneration.

Repsol says it will redirect spending into the transition to clean energy, and its board approves new investments in two solar and one wind project with a combined capacity of 1,600 MW, boosting its total renewables portfolio by 40%.

The company says it will link at least 40% of managers' long-term variable pay to its emissions reduction targets.