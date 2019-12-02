General Dynamics wins $22.2B Navy contract

General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Electric Boat unit is awarded a $22.2B contract from the U.S. Navy for construction of nine Virginia-class submarines, eight with Virginia Payload Module, the Department of Defense announces.

The contract modification is for the construction of the fifth block of Virginia-class submarines by Electric Boat and major subcontractor Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division, the Pentagon says.

Work will be performed in Newport News, Va. (25%); Quonset Point, R.I. (21%); Groton, Conn. (20%) and elsewhere; completion is expected by August 2029.