National Oilwell Varco suspends Galena Park operations, cutting 85 jobs

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will permanently lay off 85 people as it suspends operations at its Houston-area Galena Park facility, which makes equipment for offshore and onshore drilling rigs.

The Texas Workforce Commission released NOV's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter today.

Superior Energy Services cut 112 jobs from its Pumpco unit in the Permian Basin last month, TWC also reported.

Job cuts at Halliburton and RPC Inc. also have been confirmed in recent weeks.

Employment in the Permian Basin has fallen by 400 through the first 10 months of this year, vs. 16,700 jobs added in the same period last year, according to a report last week from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.