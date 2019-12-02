Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for $60/share

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) agrees to be acquired by Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) for US$60/share in cash, representing a total equity value of ~US$3B; shares are halted.

In the highlight of the deal, Astellas touts the near-term growth opportunity of Audentes' lead program AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, a life-threatening neuromuscular disease characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and early death.

Astellas says the acquisition also will accelerate the development of a robust pipeline of potentially best-in-class genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases.