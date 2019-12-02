Twitter offering $600M in debt, opens privacy center

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today announced its intent to offer $600M in senior unsecured notes, via private placement.

Net proceeds are earmarked for general purposes. The notes will be due in 2027.

Meanwhile, in its latest update on privacy protection, the company says it's launching the Twitter Privacy Center to offer "more clarity around what we’re doing to protect the information people share with us."

That will provide a central location to host everything that is part of the company's privacy and data protection work.