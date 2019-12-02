U.S. weighing $2.4B of tariffs in response to France's digital services tax

The Trump administration threatens to slap additional tariffs of as much as 100% on $2.4B in French imports after concluding that a new French digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies.

The U.S. Trade Representative says its investigation found the French tax was "inconsistent with prevailing principles of international tax policy, and is unusually burdensome for affected U.S. companies," including Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The tariff action against France uses the same broad law that the U.S. has used to impose tariffs against China.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer says the U.S. also is exploring whether to open similar investigations into the digital services taxes of Austria, Italy and Turkey.

