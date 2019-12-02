Halliburton to cut 800-plus jobs in Oklahoma

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reportedly will lay off more than 800 employees at its El Reno, Okla., operation and expects to close its office in the Oklahoma City suburb, in the most significant evidence of a slowing oil and natural gas industry in the state.

The El Reno facility is the home of HAL's Remote Operations Command Center used to monitor its well completion operations across various shale plays in the Mid-Continent region.

Also today, National Oilwell Varco and Superior Energy Services disclosed job cuts in Texas.