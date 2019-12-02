Huntsman's Port Neches PO/MTBE unit idled by TPC fire

Huntsman (HUN) says its PO/MTBE unit in Port Neches, Tex., will remain idled indefinitely following last week's fire at TPC Group's neighboring petrochemical plant.

While the PO/MTBE unit was not damaged by the blast, HUN stores MTBE at the TPC site and "certain dependencies" within the adjacent complex were damaged by the fire, the company says.

HUN's idled unit can produce up to 779K mt/year of MTBE; the site includes a 425K mt/year butadiene unit that accounts for 17% of U.S. capacity.

HUN says all other site operations at its Port Neches complex are back at pre-incident production levels.