Old Dominion Freight set to join S&P 500

  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will jump to the S&P 500 from the S&P MidCap 400 at the open on Dec. 9, replacing SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), which is being sold to BB&T Corp.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) will replace ODFL in the S&P MidCap 400 after rising from the S&P SmallCap 600, and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Finally, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600, effective Dec. 6, replacing Cambrex Corp. (NYSE:CBM), which is being sold to Permira Advisors.
