Systemic problems at PG&E helped cause deadliest California fire, report says

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) failed to properly inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the November 2018 Camp Fire, according to a new 700-page report from the California Public Utilities Commission.

State investigators already had determined that PG&E equipment started the fire, which killed 85 people, but the new report goes further, alleging numerous serious violations of state rules for maintaining electric lines and specific problems with the upkeep of the transmission line that started the fire.

Investigators also found that PG&E crews had not climbed the tower that malfunctioned and sparked the Camp Fire since at least 2001, a violation of company policy requiring such inspections on towers that have recurring problems.

The report's findings could lead California to impose fines and other penalties, and could influence ongoing investigations by California's Attorney General and the Butte County District Attorney, which are deciding whether to file criminal charges against the utility and its executives.