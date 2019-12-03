Worst slump on record for HK retail sales

Hong Kong's retail sales in October fell by their steepest on record, sliding 24.3% to HK$30.1B ($3.85B), as ongoing anti-government protests gripped the city.

Tourist arrivals also plunged 43.7% from year ago to 3.31M, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

"It's very hard to imagine that the retail sales numbers and tourist arrival numbers will be any better in November given how much of a step-up in protest and violence that happened during that time," said Martin Rasmussen, China economist at Capital Economics.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK