Sweden hopes to abandon negative rates

Despite a weakening economy, Sweden's Riksbank this month expects to swim against the tide of global monetary policy by ending its negative rate experiment.

Policymakers are worried about some of the effects of a prolonged period of sub-zero rates, such as penalizing good savers and supporting companies that might otherwise collapse and inflating bubbles in the property market.

But with a steady stream of gloomy economic data, it's still to be seen if the country can simply kick its uncoventional addiction that began in 2015.

ETFs: EWD, FXS