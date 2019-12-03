Vehicle sales numbers on tap

Monthly vehicle sales numbers will be released today from the Bureau of Economic Analysis as labor deals conclude with the last of the Big Three automakers in Detroit.
Economists are expecting 17M total light vehicles sold in November, up from October’s 16.5M, according to FactSet. A year ago, November sales totaled 17.4M vehicles.
Shares of Ford are flat over the past month, while General Motors is off by nearly 7% and Fiat Chrysler is down by 9% in the same period.
