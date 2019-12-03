Futures drop on quick trade deal doubts

U.S. stock futures are sinking back into the red, now down 0.5% , a day after the DJIA fell 270 points and the S&P 500 posted its worst one-day decline since Oct. 8.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we will see whether or not the deal is going to be right," President Trump told reporters in London.

Worsening the mood, The Global Times said China will release an "unreliable entity list" soon - aimed at punishing businesses deemed harmful to Chinese interests - that reportedly includes U.S. entities.