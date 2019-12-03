Zuckerberg doubles down on ad policy

Challenged on CBS over the policy, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the company's decision to not take down political advertising that contains false information.

"What I believe is that in a democracy, it's really important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying, so they can make their own judgments," he said. "And, you know, I don't think that a private company should be censoring politicians or news."

Twitter has banned all political ads, while Google has taken more of a middle-of-the-road approach and is receiving less scrutiny on the subject.