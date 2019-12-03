Kitty Hawk, Boeing reboot flying car unit

Kitty Hawk, the secretive flying car company that's bankrolled by Google co-founder Larry Page, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have formed a joint venture called Wisk.

Two Boeing executives and Wisk's CEO hold three seats on the five-member board, while Cora - the self-flying air taxi operation formerly part of Kitty Hawk - is now the foundation of Wisk.

The news comes after Forbes published a piece saying Kitty Hawk had faced many technical issues, safety problems and unresolved questions about the practical use of its battery-powered aircraft.