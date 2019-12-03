Main Street prices public offering of $75M of notes due 2024

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has priced an additional $75M of its 5.20% notes due 2024 at a premium to par at a public offering price of ~105.00% of the principal amount per Note, resulting in estimated gross proceeds of~$78.8 M and a yield-to-maturity of ~3.95%.

The Notes are a further issuance of the $250M 5.20% notes due 2024 that Main Street issued on April 23.

The offering is expected to close on December 5, 2019.

The company intends to initially use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding debt borrowed under its credit facility and then, through re-borrowing under the credit facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, to make investments in marketable securities and idle funds investments, to pay operating expenses and other cash obligations, and for general corporate purposes.