AstraZeneca sells U.S./Canada rights to Seroquel line

Consistent with its stated strategy of trimming the number of off-patent medicines in favor of its main therapy areas, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has agreed to divest the U.S. and Canadian rights to Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate immediate release) and Seroquel XR (quetiapine fumarate extended release) to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cheplapharm will pay AstraZeneca $35M upfront and up to $6M in sales-contingent payments. The company will continue to manufacture and supply the products during a transition period.

Seroquel generated $36M in sales in the two countries in 2018, while Seroquel XR generated $79M.

Cheplapharm owns the rights to the medicines in most European markets and Russia.

AstraZeneca's previously announced 2019 guidance remains unaffected.