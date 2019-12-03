Margins improve at Lands' End

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) reports revenue rose 4.7% in Q3 if the impact from Sears operations is backed out.

Same store sales for U.S. company-operated stores increased by 8.3%.

The U.S. e-commerce business saw revenue growth of 7.4% during the quarter, driven by greater demand for key items and a high single-digit increase in new customer acquisitions.

Gross margin increased 110 bps Y/Y to 45.3% of sales, primarily due to a more disciplined promotional strategy by the retailer.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.8M vs. $15.7M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Lands' End expects Q4 revenue of $545.0M to $555.0M vs. $550.0M consensus and EPS of $0.74 and $0.83 vs. $0.72 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $46.0M to $50.0M is anticipated.

Previously: Lands' End EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Dec. 3)