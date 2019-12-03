Sell-siders like Tela Bio in premarket analyst action

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) initiated with Market Perform rating at Oppenheimer.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 (22% upside) price target at Baird.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURA CN) (OTCPK:CURLF) initiated with Buy rating and C$9.64 (21% upside) price target at Needham.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) resumed with Buy rating and $32 (30% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) resumed with Buy rating and $29 (47% upside) price target at BofAML.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) resumed with Neutral rating and $125 (7% upside) price target at BofAML.

Tela Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) initiated with Buy rating and $19 (54% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity, Buy rating and $23 target at Jefferies, Market Perform rating and $22 target at JMP Securities and Overweight rating and $17 at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 4% premarket.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) initiated with Buy rating and $98 (79% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs, Outperform at Cowen and Company. Shares up 15% premarket.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) resumed with Underperform rating and $80 (13% downside risk) price target at BofAML.