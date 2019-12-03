Soligenix completes patient enrollment late-stage CTCL study

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 "Fluorescent Light Activated Synthetic Hypericin" (FLASH) study for SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

The study enrolled 169 subjects and consists of three treatment cycles, each of 8 weeks duration. The primary efficacy endpoint is assessed as the percent of patients in each of the two treatment groups (SGX301 and placebo) achieving a successful response of the treated lesions at the end of Cycle 1 (Week 8) compared to baseline.

Top-line results are expected in Q1 2020.