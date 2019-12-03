Cleveland-Cliffs buys AK Steel in $1.1B stock deal

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) agrees to acquire AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) in an all-stock deal valued at ~$1.1B.
Under the deal terms, AKS shareholders will receive 0.40 shares of CLF common stock for each outstanding AKS share; the fixed exchange ratio implies a consideration of $3.36/share.
The deal represents a ~16% premium to yesterday's closing price of $2.89 for AKS.
CLF says the acquisition implies a total enterprise value of ~$3B.
Upon completion, CLF shareholders will own ~68% and AKS shareholders will own 32% of the combined company.
CLF CEO Lourenco Goncalves will lead the new company, while AKS chief Roger Newport will retire.
CLF says it expects to realize ~$120M in annual cost savings within the first 12 months after closing.
AKS +2.4%, CLF -11.6% pre-market.
