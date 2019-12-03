The Stars Group to take full control of BetEasy

The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) strikes a deal with minority shareholders of BetEasy to acquire the remaining 20% interest in the company for AUD$151M.

BetEasy is the company's Australian sports betting business.

As part of this agreement, The Stars Group also agreed to pay AUD$100M to settle the previously disclosed performance payment under the agreements for its 2018 acquisition of the initial 80% interest. Also as part of the agreement, The Stars Group will repay AUD$56.9M of outstanding BetEasy minority shareholder loans.

"The launch of BetEasy through our acquisitions of CrownBet and William Hill Australia in 2018 created one of the leading operators in Australia and increased our exposure to a high-growth regulated market," says Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi.

The Stars Group expects to close the minority acquisition within 90 days following the earlier of either the issuance of The Stars Group's audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2020 or the completion of the previously announced board-recommended all-share combination of The Stars Group with Flutter Entertainment.

Source: Press Release