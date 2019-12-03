Jefferies cuts CommScope on leverage issues

Jefferies downgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from Buy to Hold and trims the target from $16 to $14.50. COMM has a Neutral Quant rating.

Analyst George Notter writes that COMM has a "heightened need to deleverage the business," but there's a "long road" to deleveraging the balance sheet.

The leverage issue makes it "hard to see investors valuing the business on earnings (where it looks considerably cheaper)."

Notter notes that the top-line picture for the business is still stable.

COMM shares are flat pre-market at $13.36.