India considers strict 737 MAX rules

India may set an experience threshold for pilots who fly Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX planes, such as mandating a minimum number of flying hours, a senior official of the local air safety regulator told Reuters.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation will also make it mandatory for Boeing to set up simulators in India and for airlines to carry out comprehensive pilot training before it allows the planes to start flying.

Indian carrier SpiceJet has about a dozen Boeing 737 MAX planes in its fleet and 155 on order - among the largest single orders for the jet.