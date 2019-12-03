Cara Therapeutics down 19% premarket on mixed results from Korsuva study

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Cara Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CARA) Korsuva (difelikefalin) (formerly CR845) for the treatment of pruritus (itchy skin) in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease (CKD) met the primary endpoint.

Specifically, participants receiving the 1 mg strength of Korsuva experienced a statistically significant reduction in the weekly average of daily WI-NRS scores (scale of itching intensity) from baseline at week 12 compared to placebo (-4.4 vs. -3.3, p=0.018). The treatment effect was statistically valid at week 2 and was sustained through the 12-week period.

A key secondary endpoint, the proportion of patients receiving 1 mg who achieved at least a three-point improvement from baseline in the weekly average daily WI-NRS scores at week 12, was not met (72% vs. 58%).

A Phase 3 trial will launch in 2020.