Piper bullish on Alphabet's ad positioning

Piper Jaffray starts Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) at Overweight and a $1,500 target, citing the ongoing shift to online ads. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Michael Olson writes that approximately "half of global ad dollars have shifted online" with search the "largest component of this trend."

Improving TAC and capex trends will help improve FCF, writes Olson.

The analyst says Alphabet will face ongoing regulatory scrutiny, but the Street has "become numb to this," and fundamental tailwinds will offset negative news.