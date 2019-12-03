Iveco shows off first electric truck

CNH Industrial's (NYSE:CNHI) truck unit Iveco has unveiled its first electric vehicle, the Nikola Tre, built in partnership with U.S. startup Nikola Motor.

Built for the European market, the truck will be produced in full electric (deliveries expected in 2021) and hydrogen fuel cell (deliveries expected in 2023) models, with a range of up to 600 miles.

"Just three months after we signed our partnership we have been able to deliver this prototype, just imagine what we'll do in the next three years," Nikola founder and CEO Trevor Milton said late Monday.