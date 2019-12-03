Norway's oil fund pulls Petrobras from watch list on reduced corruption risk

Norway's $1T sovereign wealth fund says Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been removed from an observation list of companies that could be dropped as investments due to ethical concerns.

PBR was placed on watch in 2016, with a view to the fund potentially withdrawing its investments in the company due to risk of severe corruption.

The fund's ethics council says the risk of corruption has been reduced, "based, among other things, on the legal settlement with the U.S. authorities, which confirms that Petrobras has implemented comprehensive improvement measures since the investigation began in 2014."

At the end of 2018, the oil fund had $659.5M invested in PBR, representing a 0.83% stake in the company.