BMC continues tuck-in acquisition spree

DeFord, a diversified building products company, generated $75M in total net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

"DeFord is the sixth tuck-in acquisition we have completed this year," said BMC (NASDAQ:BMCH) CEO Dave Flitman. "Consistent with our stated strategic priorities, we are actively pursuing tuck-in acquisitions that enhance our value-added capabilities, our product mix and/or our customer mix to improve the overall margin profile of the business and drive long-term shareholder value. To date, the acquisitions we have completed this year are expected to add nearly $275M in annual net sales."