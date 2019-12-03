Canadian National Railway rolls labor strike impact into outlook

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) updates on the impact of the 8-day labor strike.

The company sees adjusted EPS growth in the low to mid single-digit range vs. prior guidance for adjusted EPS growth in the high single-digit range and $5.97 consensus (+8.5% Y/Y).

CEO update: "While we expect to take some time and we remain dependent on favourable weather, we are pleased by how things are progressing. Safety is at the heart of everything we are doing as we bring our Canadian Operations back online and we have not experienced any significant setbacks at this point."