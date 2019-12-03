Equinor says Sverdrup oil production hits 350K bbl/day

The production ramp-up at the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield is progressing "very well," rising to ~350K bbl/day, and Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) goal of reaching phase 1 capacity of 440K bbl/day in summer 2020 remains unchanged, says the company's head of Norwegian production Arne Sigve Nylund.

The Sverdrup field, which began production in early October, is now western Europe's largest oil producer, exceeding fields such as EQNR's Troll and ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk in Norway and the U.K.'s Buzzard, operated by a unit of China's CNOOC.

Svedrup's oil loading program showed 19 cargoes are expected in January, totaling 11.8M barrels or 381K bbl/day, up from an expected 337K bbl/day in December, according to analysts at DNB Markets.

EQNR expects Sverdrup to produce 30% of all oil on the Norwegian continental shelf at its peak.