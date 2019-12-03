Dividends back on at Patrick Industries
Dec. 03, 2019 8:29 AM ETPatrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)PATKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is on watch after adopting a dividend policy.
- "We believe that returning a portion of our free cash flow to our shareholders in the form of a regular quarterly dividend represents the continued evolution of our commitment to increasing long-term shareholder value and reflects the confidence of both management and the Board in the Company's strategic and financial position," says Patrick CEO Todd Cleveland.
- The company's quarterly dividend payout of $0.25 per share is the first since 2003. PATK yields 2.08% at yesterday's closing price.
- Previously: Patrick declares $0.25 dividend (Dec. 3)