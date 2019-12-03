Guess on watch as Investor Day starts

Guess (NYSE:GES) issues a guidance update ahead of the company's Investor Day event.

Guess expects FY20 revenue growth of +2.7 to +3.0% vs. +3.0% consensus and EPS of $1.31 to $1.36 vs. $1.35 consensus. Revenue growth is forecast to be up a low single-digit pace from FY21 to FY25 on a CAGR basis and EPS is seen rising at a high-teens clip.

CEO update: "We have built a plan based on our current regional trends with a clear path to double digit operating margin performance mainly anchored on operational efficiencies. We have a true global brand, a unique product offering and a diversified business model with an opportunity to grow. I believe we are well positioned to capitalize fully on this opportunity."

Shares of Guess are on watch as management is due to present more details on the company's five-year plan.