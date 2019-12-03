Peloton ad goes viral

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been trending on Twitter after running a holiday commercial that has been the subject of both criticism and jokes for the reaction of a wife that receives the gift of Peloton from her husband.

Analysts have been quick to note that a marketing miscue could also be called a brand awareness boost.

Either way, shares of Peloton are down 4.14% in premarket trading after a 19% rally over the last week amid reports of strong Black Friday store traffic and conversions.

Peloton's ad vs. a spoof version