Wingstop on watch after BTIG boost

|About: Wingstop Inc. (WING)|By:, SA News Editor

BTIG upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to a Buy rating from Neutral ahead of the company's Investor Day event scheduled for January 16.

"We believe the event could include the unveiling/deployment of new kitchen equipment that materially reduces chicken wing cook times, enabling faster throughput and expansion of development opportunities to non-traditional and potentially drive-thru restaurants," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

Looking even further ahead, Saleh thinks Wingstop's higher-margin digital sales could double in the years ahead.

BTIG assigns a price target of $92 to Wingstop (47X EV/EBITDA) vs. the average sell-side PT of $98.60.

Shares of Wingstop are up 0.74% premarket to $79.63.

