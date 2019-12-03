Wingstop on watch after BTIG boost

BTIG upgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to a Buy rating from Neutral ahead of the company's Investor Day event scheduled for January 16.

"We believe the event could include the unveiling/deployment of new kitchen equipment that materially reduces chicken wing cook times, enabling faster throughput and expansion of development opportunities to non-traditional and potentially drive-thru restaurants," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

Looking even further ahead, Saleh thinks Wingstop's higher-margin digital sales could double in the years ahead.

BTIG assigns a price target of $92 to Wingstop (47X EV/EBITDA) vs. the average sell-side PT of $98.60.