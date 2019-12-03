SoftBank faces another IPO valuation cut

Ping An Insurance’s OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) launches its $500M U.S. IPO with a valuation of about $4.4-5.2B, below the $7.5B valuation during the last funding round.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) participated in OneConnect's last round. The sudden drop and reported last-minute investor pushback against the proposed valuation are reminiscent of WeWork's failed IPO, which cost SoftBank billions in a bailout plan.

OneConnect initially had a $3B fundraising goal last year, but market volatility delayed the listing. Bloomberg sources say Ping An has tempered its expectations and may offer a smaller stake after the business wasn't as strong as expected.