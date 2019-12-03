Philip Morris +1% ahead of management presentation

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updates guidance ahead of today's presentation at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

The company sees full-year adjusted EPS of $5.16 vs. $5.14 prior and $5.18 consensus.

CEO update on IQOS: "The positive momentum of IQOS in our international markets continues and we remain firmly on course to reach our heated tobacco unit shipment target of 90 to 100 billion units internationally by 2021. In addition, following its introduction in Atlanta in September, IQOS is now available in the U.S. market."